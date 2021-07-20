EU court prepares to rule on Google's $2.8 billion antitrust fine
Jul. 20, 2021 10:18 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOGBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The next phase in Google's (GOOG +0.0%) antitrust battle with the European Union is set to take place on Nov. 10, as an EU court will rule on Google's challenge to a $2.8 billion fine levied against the internet giant.
- According to a report from Reuters, "people familiar with the matter" said the EU's General Court will hear Google's arguments challenging the fine that the European Commission originally issued in 2017. At that time, the EC fined Google for giving its price-comparison shopping service an advantage in search results over smaller competitors in Europe.
- Google has argued that it hasn't given preference to its own service, and that developing innovative technologies are at the core of its business. The losing side in the ruling can appeal the case to the EU's court of justice.
- Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.
- Alphabet, Google's parent company, saw its shares remain flat Tuesday at $2,584.96.