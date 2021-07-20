Akre Focus Fund: Robinhood doesn't offer 'sound introduction' to investing because of focus on options and crypto

Jul. 20, 2021 10:59 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)HOODBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Trading Platform Robinhood Fined 65 Million By Securities And Exchange Commission
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • John Neff and Chris Cerrone, portfolio managers at Akre Focus Fund, said in a fund letter that recent disclosures in Robinhood's (HOOD) IPO filing make them question whether the trading app offers "a sound introduction" for young investors.
  • Neff and Cerrone specifically cited the fact that two-thirds of the company's transaction-based revenue derived from trading activity related to options and cryptocurrencies.
  • "This is not exactly a sound introduction to the fundamentals of investing for a new generation, in our opinion," they said in a fund letter released this week.
  • Over the past couple of weeks, Robinhood has released information about its business as part of the process of becoming a public company.
  • In documentation filed with the SEC, Robinhood disclosed that 81% of its total revenue came from payment for order flow and rebates.
  • The company defines these sources as "transaction-based revenue" and reported $420M for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. Within this, options and crypto accounted for about $286M, or approximately 68% of the transaction revenue.
  • Earlier this week, the trading service set a price target for its IPO of $38-$42 per share. This would value the company at up to $35.3B.
  • Neff and Cerrone noted the Robinhood IPO as part of a general discussion of speculation within the current market.
  • "Speculation (IPOs, SPACs, crypto, "meme" stocks) and valuations continue to run high, unchecked by even a roughly 5% pullback in the S&P 500 over the last 8 months," they noted, suggesting that the popularity of Robinhood has played into these trends.
  • Meanwhile, the Akre Focus Fund portfolio managers said stocks should receive support from a strong financial landscape, with household net worths at "all-time highs" and a large amount of pent-up demand in the consumer market.
  • Neff and Cerrone concluded that "the market outlook remains uncertain as always" and advocated a position of pinpointing specific businesses for investment.
