NVR Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 10:21 AM ETNVR, Inc. (NVR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NVR (NYSE:NVR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $72.43 (+70.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (+39.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.