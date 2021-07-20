Graco Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETGraco Inc. (GGG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Graco (NYSE:GGG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+64.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $478.01M (+30.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GGG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.