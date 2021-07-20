NETGEAR Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+31.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $314.83M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTGR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.