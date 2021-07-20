Texas Instruments Q2 earning previews
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.85 (+60.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.36B (+34.6% Y/Y).
- Bifurcating: Analog revenue estimate $3.31B; Embedded processing revenue estimate $775.4M; Other revenue estimate $260.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, TXN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The stock dropped 3% during Q1 earnings release despite a beat.
- A look at part few quarter performance against consensus.
- Company to acquire Micron 300-mm semiconductor factory
- SA Contributor analysis on the stock 'Chip Shortage Benefits Texas Instruments'
- Industry news: 'Is the 20-year deflationary cycle for semiconductors ending?'
- Recently, Micron sold its Lehi, Utah, chip facility to Texas Instruments