Robinhood expects to pay $30M penalty to settle anti-money laundering probe
Jul. 20, 2021 11:03 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In an amended S-1 filing, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) said it expects to pay a penalty of $30M to settle allegations by the New York Department of Financial Services that the company violated certain anti-money laundering laws.
- The fintech firm also agreed to hire a monitor for the matter.
- The NYDFS alleged that Robinhood failed to maintain and certify a compliant anti-money laundering program, the filing said.
- The fine comes as it prepares to launch its initial public offering and on top of a record $70M penalty ordered by Finra over service outages and options trading practices.
- And in December 2020, Robinhood agreed to pay $65M to settle SEC charges that it failed to disclose information on its payment for order flows and failed to seek best reasonably available terms to execute customer orders.