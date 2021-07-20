Interpublic Group of Companies Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 11:04 AM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+87.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IPG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.