Knight-Swift Transportation Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 11:04 AM ETKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+54.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+22.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.