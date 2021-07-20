Anthem Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.34 (-31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.22B (+13.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ANTM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • The company had posted a rise in its Q1 topline and raised its FY forecast, helped by the strength in its IngenioRx business, on April 21st.
  • In reaction to the company's first-quarter results, Seeking Alpha contributor Geoff Considine called Anthem "a decent growth and income play".
  • Considine argued that the company, who's shares have gained over 40% in the last year, is "reasonably valued".
  • Last month, RBC downgraded Anthem to sector perform from outperform, saying that there is a "lack of near-term catalysts".
