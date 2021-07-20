Kaiser Aluminum Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 11:11 AM ETKaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+183.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $474.02M (+71.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KALU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.