Coca-Cola Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 11:36 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)PEPBy: Niloofer Shaikh
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.3B (+29.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects organic revenue growth of 29.3% and comparable adjusted gross margin rate of 58.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, KO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Last week, competitor PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) topped Q2 expectations and lifted guidance.
- In May, the company revealed plans to discontinue the Coca-Cola Energy business in the U.S. and Canada.