Johnson & Johnson Q2 Earnings: Rebound from elective surgeries, cancer drugs sales to push revenue higher

Jul. 20, 2021 11:31 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.29 (+37.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.54B (+22.9% Y/Y).
  • Forbes citing the Trefis team indicated that pharmaceuticals sales will likely be driven by market share gains for its cancer drugs - Imbruvica and Darzalex; also revenue will be supported by Medical Devices business which will see a rebound as elective surgeries were postponed in the prior year due to pandemic.
  • Over the last 2 years, JNJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.