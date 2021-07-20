Johnson & Johnson Q2 Earnings: Rebound from elective surgeries, cancer drugs sales to push revenue higher
Jul. 20, 2021 11:31 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.29 (+37.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.54B (+22.9% Y/Y).
- Forbes citing the Trefis team indicated that pharmaceuticals sales will likely be driven by market share gains for its cancer drugs - Imbruvica and Darzalex; also revenue will be supported by Medical Devices business which will see a rebound as elective surgeries were postponed in the prior year due to pandemic.
- Over the last 2 years, JNJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward.