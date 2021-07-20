Crown Castle Q2 Earnings Preview
- Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.63 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.56B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA estimate of $933.4M, during Q1 Adjusted EBITDA was $897M.
- Over the last 2 years, CCI has beaten FFO estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 8 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revision and 0 downward.
- The stock has gained about 11% during the last quarter.
- Company topped expectation in Q1.
- Neutral rating by SA Contributor: 'Crown Castle International: Quality That Requires Patience'