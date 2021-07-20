TechnipFMC Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 11:50 AM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (vs. $0.09 a year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (-49.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- The company saw a smaller than forecast Q1 loss and a 3% Y/Y rise in revenues to $1.63B.
- The company's stock rose 9.10% on April 28 following Q1 earnings release.
