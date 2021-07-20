TechnipFMC Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 20, 2021 11:50 AM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (vs. $0.09 a year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (-49.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, FTI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • The company saw a smaller than forecast Q1 loss and a 3% Y/Y rise in revenues to $1.63B.
  • The company's stock rose 9.10% on April 28 following Q1 earnings release.
  • Very Bullish rating by SA Contributor, at the end of May:TechnipFMC: Deep Value In Deep Sea.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.