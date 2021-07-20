Baker Hughes Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 12:33 PM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (vs. -$0.05 a year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.93B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- The company's traded relatively flat at 0.20% on April 21 after reporting in-line Q1 adjusted earnings while revenues fell more than 11% Y/Y to $4.78B.
- In reaction to the company's first-quarter results, Neutral rating by Seeking Alpha contributor says Baker Hughes Is Showing Strength Into Earnings.
- Neutral rating rating by SA Contributor, at the start of June: Baker Hughes Company: A Better Future Is Likely.