Moelis Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETMoelis & Company (MC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Moelis (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+854.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.36M (+71.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.