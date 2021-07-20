OneMain Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.20 (+175.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $960.47M (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OMF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.