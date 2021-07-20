Whirlpool Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.00 (+179.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.03B (+24.5% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect ongoing EBIT of $553.2M.
  • In prior quarter, the company raised its outlook for FY 2021.
  • Over the last 2 years, WHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
