Rexford Industrial Realty Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.36 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.03M (+28.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, REXR has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 1 downward.