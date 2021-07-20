SEI Investments Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+35.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $464.69M (+16.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SEIC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.