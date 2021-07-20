Landstar System Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETLandstar System, Inc. (LSTR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.35 (+273.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (+84.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LSTR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.