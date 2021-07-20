SAP SE Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 20, 2021 12:21 PM ETSAP SE (SAP)SAPBy: SA News Team
  • SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is €1.17 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is €6.7B (flat Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Seeing a more attractive risk/reward balance, BofA upgrades SAP from Underperform to Buy.
  • SAP SE has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 13 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
  • Shares of SAP are up 11% YTD.
