Sallie Mae Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETSLM Corporation (SLM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+268.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.09M (-10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
