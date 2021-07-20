Umpqua Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETUmpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $311.7M (-5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, UMPQ has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.