Nasdaq Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 12:30 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)NDAQBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+12.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $821.51M (+17.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDAQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Nasdaq is partnering with Goldman Sachs and others to spin out market for trading pre-IPO stock.
- Nasdaq previously announced that says U.S. matched equity volume increased to 42.4B contracts in June from 36.5B in May.