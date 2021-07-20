Lee Cooperman: Conditions for bear market 'just are not present'
- Lee Cooperman, chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors, said Tuesday that the conditions for a bear market "just are not present," despite the steep equity sell-off that occurred the day before.
- "Bear markets don't materialize out of immaculate conception," he said in an interview with CNBC.
- The billionaire investor argued that one of the chief causes of bear markets stemmed from a fear of an upcoming recession, which he doesn't see as reasonable given the current strength of the post-COVID recovery.
- He noted that inflation fears have picked up, but called rising prices "a friend of common stocks."
- "Corporations incorporate the inflation in their costs into their selling prices, which lift the nominal levels of revenue and earnings," he asserted.
- Cooperman contended that the real risk to the economy will come when the Federal Reserve attempts to tamp down inflation. In this case, he didn't see that as a near-term prospect.
- "We have a central bank that wants more inflation," he said.
- Cooperman expects inflation to moderate from current levels, but to remain above the Fed's 2% target.
- Despite his near-term optimism, Cooperman said he remained "very concerned" about the long term. He pointed to the growing national debt as one of his chief broader concerns.
