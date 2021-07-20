Box gains after activist Starboard files definitive proxy materials for slate of directors
Jul. 20, 2021 12:35 PM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)BOXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) rose 2.4% after activist hedge fund Starboard Value filed definitive proxy materials for its slate of three directors for the board.
- Starboard has an approximate 8.4% stake in Box.
- Last week Box said it had made multiple attempts to settle with activist investors Starboard Value since announcing the KKR-led investment, but Starboard didn't agree to the terms.
- Starboard has repeatedly called for the firing of Box CEO Aaron Levie. Box only agreed to separating the CEO and board chairman roles.
- In May, Starboard Value confirmed it was nominating four directors for the Box board after disappointments with the company's performance and recent decisions.