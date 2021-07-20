Northern Trust Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NTRS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Analysts expect assets under management estimate $1.49T, while assets under custody estimate $11.87T. Recovery of credit losses estimate $12.7M.