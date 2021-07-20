Las Vegas Sands Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (+83.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B, not comparable with pandemic-led shutdowns in Macau and Las Vegas the same period last year.
- Las Vegas Sands has missed revenue estimates in four straight quarters.
- JPMorgan forecasts gross gaming revenue to resume a sequential recovery path in July with a 30% increase from the disappointing GGR level seen in June and then rise to a post-pandemic high in August.
- Over the last 2 years, LVS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
