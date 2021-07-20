Will Kinder Morgan beat estimates again in its next earnings report?
Jul. 20, 2021 2:21 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)KMIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.88B (+12.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects adjusted ebitda of $1.61B.
- Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
- The company racked up big Q1 beat on gains from Texas freeze; reported better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, and raised its quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.27/share.
- The company has seen its share price rise by nearly 15% over the past 12 months. For the year to date, the stock is up almost 26%.
- Kinder Morgan "has the ability to drive substantial long-term shareholder rewards even if it's regularly slower than investors would want," The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
