Discover Financial Services Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)DFSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.74 (+411.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.96B (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DFS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Analysts expect net interest income estimate $2.33B, while loans estimate $87.32B.
- Net interest margin estimate 10.7%, while provision for credit losses estimate $394.6M, according to analysts expectations.
- Earlier in July, Discover signed an agreement that gives its cardholders access to the SIBS MB network at merchant and ATM locations across Portugal.
- In April, the company's Q1 earnings — helped by strong credit performance, $879 reserve release, robust sales growth, and lower operating costs — had far exceeded the average analyst estimate.