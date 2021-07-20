Albemarle leads rebound rally in lithium producers
- Albemarle (ALB +5.3%) powers higher in leading a rebound for lithium producers after the sector sold off during the previous two sessions.
- "Lithium fundamentals remain encouraging [and the] industry's upward pricing trajectory should portend an upward bias for established lithium suppliers," Loop Capital's Chris Kapsch writes in raising his FY 2022 earnings and EBITDA estimates for Albemarle as well as his stock price target to $208 from $199.
- Kapsch also notes that Albemarle has taken structural costs out of its lithium business during the downturn, so it should exhibit greater operating leverage as lithium prices rise.
- Deutsche Bank last week added Albemarle to its Catalyst Call Buy list, believing the upcoming Q2 earnings release will help shift investor focus to what promises to be a strong 2022.
- Lithium names Standard Lithium (SLI +15.6%), Livent (LTHM +6.4%), Lithium Americas (LAC +4.9%) and SQM (SQM +1.1%) also sport gains.
- But Piedmont Lithium (PLL -15.8%) plunges on a report that some Gaston County, N.C., board members may block or delay the company's planned lithium mine.