Equifax Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)EFXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+18.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, EFX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's stock had risen +14.94% on April 22, the day after it reported its Q1 earnings following market-close on April 21.
