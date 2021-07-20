First Industrial Realty Trust Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETFirst Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)FRBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.47 (+2.34% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.71M (+5.96% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.