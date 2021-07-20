Globe Life Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 20, 2021 5:35 PM ETGlobe Life Inc. (GL)GLBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.