Soho House parent Membership Collective Group’s stock sinks 30%+ below IPO price (update)
Jul. 20, 2021 3:40 PM ETMembership Collective Group Inc. (MCG)MCGBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wall Street continues to snub social-club operator Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG), sending the stock tumbling more than 10% Tuesday -- its fourth straight losing session following last week’s IPO.
- MCG fell to as low as $9.56 during Tuesday’s session, down 11.5% on the day and 31.7% from the bottom-of-the-range $14 a share that its initial public offering priced at last week.
- The stock later partly recovered, but nonetheless closed at a post-IPO low of $9.67, down 10.5% for the session and 30.9% from MCG’s offering price.
- Membership Collective Group runs the Soho House chain of private social clubs, as well as other chains of upscale restaurants, event spaces and other facilities in more than 30 cities around the world. The sites cater primarily to urban creative professionals.
- MCG’s pre-IPO backers include billionaire Ron Burkle, who owns some 43.9% of the chain through his Yucaipa Cos. and Global Joint Venture Investment Partners LP.
- However, the company has failed to catch on with Wall Street ever since its IPO priced last week at the bottom of its expected $14-$16/share range.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently noted that the company “has produced sharply contracting top-line revenue, gross loss, high and increasing operating losses, and cash burn. I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.”