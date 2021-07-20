S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq near 2% gains ahead of the close
Jul. 20, 2021 3:43 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.IND, DJISP500, DJIBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Markets in turmoil is canceled for now, the selloff having lasted for all of one session (actually less if you include the bounce into yesterday's close). Minutes before today's close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 (SP500), and Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) are closing in on 2% gains, more than wiping out Monday's decline.
- Other than modest slides for some consumer staples names and the utilities, all S&P 500 sectors are nicely in the green. The 10-year Treasury yield is up one basis point to 1.22%, and oil is higher by 1.5%.
- There's no particular piece of news out there other than short rates remain at 0% and the Fed continues to buy $80B-$100B of various types paper each month. Q2 earnings season continues to ramp up, and there are more beats than misses.
- Among big names reporting after the bell are Netflix, Chipotle, and United Airlines. Full earnings calendar is here.