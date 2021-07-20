Forestar Group EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue
Jul. 20, 2021 4:10 PM ETForestar Group Inc. (FOR)FORBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR): FQ3 GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $312.9M (+75.9% Y/Y) beats by $4.22M.
- Achieved double-digit return on equity of 10.0% for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021, an improvement of 390 basis points; 5th consecutive quarter of ROE improvement.
- Outlook: Donald J. Tomnitz, Chairman of the Board, said, "Housing market conditions remain favorable across the country, and we now expect to deliver between 15,500 and 16,000 lots in fiscal 2021 as we continue to consolidate market share in the fragmented and under-capitalized U.S. lot development industry.
- Press Release