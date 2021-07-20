Qualtrics International EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
Jul. 20, 2021 4:17 PM ETQualtrics International Inc. (XM)XMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of -$0.51 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $249.3M (+37.7% Y/Y) beats by $7.64M.
- Subscription Revenue of $204.5M, up 48% Year-over-year.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $11.5M; non-GAAP operating margin was 5%.
- Financial Outlook: Q3 2021: Total revenue between $257 and $259M, vs. consensus of $246.56M. Subscription revenue between $209 and $211 million. Non-GAAP operating margin between 0% and 1%. Non-GAAP EPS between $(0.03) and $(0.01) vs. consensus of -$0.05
- Financial Outlook: FY 2021 Total revenue between $1,007 and $1,011M, vs. consensus of $985.78M. Subscription revenue between $813 and $817 million. Non-GAAP operating margin between 0% and 1%. Non-GAAP EPS between $(0.02) and $0.00 vs. consensus of -$0.11
- Shares +4.8%.
- Press Release