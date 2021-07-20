Shift4 Payments -6% after convertible notes offering
Jul. 20, 2021
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) moves down 6.20% in post-market trading after announcing offering of $500M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027.
- Initial purchasers are expected to be granted a option to purchase up to an additional $75M principal amount of notes.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions or investments.
- Concurrently with the offering of notes, Shift4 is offering ~1,791,818 shares of its Class A common stock, and certain entities associated with Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (secondary offering) also intend to offer 5,208,182 shares of Shift4’s Class A common stock in an underwritten offering.
