Shift4 Payments -6% after convertible notes offering

Jul. 20, 2021 4:29 PM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) moves down 6.20% in post-market trading after announcing offering of $500M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027.
  • Initial purchasers are expected to be granted a option to purchase up to an additional $75M principal amount of notes.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions or investments.
  • Concurrently with the offering of notes, Shift4 is offering ~1,791,818 shares of its Class A common stock, and certain entities associated with Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (secondary offering) also intend to offer 5,208,182 shares of Shift4’s Class A common stock in an underwritten offering.
  • Press Release
