Interactive Brokers Q2 earnings reflect increased trading volumes, margin balances
Jul. 20, 2021 4:43 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Higher trading volumes and margin balances helped boost Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) Q2 earnings above the year-ago level.
- Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.82 matches the average analyst estimate and rose from $0.57 in Q2 2020.
- Q2 adjusted net revenue of $650M, missing the average analyst estimate of $669.5M, increased from $523M a year ago.
- IBKR falls 1.0% in after-hours trading.
- Commissions rose to $307M from $276M on higher customer stock and option trading volumes; other income increased to $118 from $40M a year ago, helped by $99M related to its investment in UP Fintech, $13M related to its U.S. government securities portfolio, and $25M related to its currency diversifications strategy.
- Total net interest income of $274M rose from $196M a year ago on higher margin loan balances and strong securities lending activity.
- During the quarter, customer accounts increased 61% to 1.41M from a year ago, total daily average revenue trades increased 32% Y/Y to 2.30M, and customer margin loans drove up 96% Y/Y to $48.8B.
