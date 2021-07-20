Interactive Brokers Q2 earnings reflect increased trading volumes, margin balances

stock exchange trader working with graphs, diagrams on monitor in modern trading office.
Pichsakul Promrungsee/iStock via Getty Images

  • Higher trading volumes and margin balances helped boost Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) Q2 earnings above the year-ago level.
  • Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.82 matches the average analyst estimate and rose from $0.57 in Q2 2020.
  • Q2 adjusted net revenue of $650M, missing the average analyst estimate of $669.5M, increased from $523M a year ago.
  • IBKR falls 1.0% in after-hours trading.
  • Commissions rose to $307M from $276M on higher customer stock and option trading volumes; other income increased to $118 from $40M a year ago, helped by $99M related to its investment in UP Fintech, $13M related to its U.S. government securities portfolio, and $25M related to its currency diversifications strategy.
  • Total net interest income of $274M rose from $196M a year ago on higher margin loan balances and strong securities lending activity.
  • During the quarter, customer accounts increased 61% to 1.41M from a year ago, total daily average revenue trades increased 32% Y/Y to 2.30M, and customer margin loans drove up 96% Y/Y to $48.8B.
