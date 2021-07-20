Canada National down, questions about merger with Kansas City Southern
- Canada National Railway (NYSE:CNI) shares are down 1.2% post-market despite meeting approximate earnings and revenue expectations.
- Canadian National Railway is still targeting double digit Non-GAAP EPS growth and high single digit volume growth in 2021.
- Company FCF expectations for 2021 remain the same at $3.0B to $3.3B.
- Canada National is confident that its previously announced merger with Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will be approved and take place in the second-half of 2022 despite President Biden's recent executive order aimed at increasing competition.
- Canada National will pay Kansas City Southern $200 in cash and 1.129 shares of CNI (currently trading at $101) for each KSU share (currently trading at $266). Kansas City Southern saw its productivity decline this quarter and decreased its 2021 EPS guidance to $9/share but kept long-term EPS and FCF guidance the same.
- Rising rail cost inflation and a slowdown in car transportation due to the global chip shortage also shadow the company's outlook.
