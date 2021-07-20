United Airlines maintains trading gains after earnings announcement

  • United Airlines (UAL +6.58% during trading-hours) announced Non-GAAP EPS of -$3.91 which beat expectations by $0.05, enough to keep it's share price steady after it jumped today.
  • The company increased its expectations and now believes it will achieve positive adjusted pre-tax income in the third and fourth quarters as travel demand rebounds. The company hasn't realized a profit since Q4 2019.
  • The company expects Q3 2021 capacity to be 26% below the level it was pre-pandemic. A full recovery in demand is expected by 2023.
  • "Our airline has reached a meaningful turning point: we're expecting to be back to making a profit once again," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby.
  • Further news on the airline stock rally today here.
