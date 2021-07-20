Grupo Aeroméxico reports Q2 results
Jul. 20, 2021 6:11 PM ETGrupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GRPAQ)GRPAQBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Grupo Aeroméxico (OTCPK:GRPAQ): Q2 Revenue reached $10.0 billion pesos, a 46.2% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a 40.5% decrease versus 2019.
- EBITDAR for the period amounted to positive $1.9 billion pesos, an improvement of $2.3 billion pesos versus first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of $1.2 billion pesos compared to the second quarter of 2019.
- As at June 30th, 2021, Grupo Aeromexico's operating fleet comprised 118 aircraft, a 11.3% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019.
- Aeromexico's cash position as of June 30th, 2021, amounted to $19.1 billion pesos, equivalent to approximately $963 million dollars.
