'Slow-growing' Con Edison cut to Underweight at KeyBanc

Jul. 20, 2021 1:51 PM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)EDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments

Con Edison Power Plant in Manhattan, NYC
olli0815/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Consolidated Edison (ED -0.3%) is little changed even after KeyBanc cuts shares to Underweight from Sector Weight with a $66 price target, citing structural and regulatory challenges, a lack of catalysts and ongoing equity needs.
  • Con Edison is "a slow-growing utility that operates in mature jurisdictions (NYC/NYS) characterized by flat to negative population growth, unfriendly business climate and particular animosity toward utilities, and a long history of below average regulatory outcomes," KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp writes.
  • After raising ~$700M in equity in 2021, Con Edison will need ~$700M more to fund its 2021-22 capex, "creating persistent equity overhang," Karp notes.
  • In a somewhat more optimistic take, Cash-Centered Creep calls Con Ed "a Dividend Aristocrat that will likely become a Dividend King, thanks to its New York City market penetration and its strong position in the solar energy sector," according to an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.