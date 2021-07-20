'Slow-growing' Con Edison cut to Underweight at KeyBanc
Jul. 20, 2021 1:51 PM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)EDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Consolidated Edison (ED -0.3%) is little changed even after KeyBanc cuts shares to Underweight from Sector Weight with a $66 price target, citing structural and regulatory challenges, a lack of catalysts and ongoing equity needs.
- Con Edison is "a slow-growing utility that operates in mature jurisdictions (NYC/NYS) characterized by flat to negative population growth, unfriendly business climate and particular animosity toward utilities, and a long history of below average regulatory outcomes," KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp writes.
- After raising ~$700M in equity in 2021, Con Edison will need ~$700M more to fund its 2021-22 capex, "creating persistent equity overhang," Karp notes.
- In a somewhat more optimistic take, Cash-Centered Creep calls Con Ed "a Dividend Aristocrat that will likely become a Dividend King, thanks to its New York City market penetration and its strong position in the solar energy sector," according to an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.