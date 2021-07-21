Anthem EPS beats by $0.69, beats on revenue
Jul. 21, 2021
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.03 beats by $0.69; GAAP EPS of $7.25 beats by $1.22.
- Revenue of $33.3B (+14.1% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Medical membership of 44.3M vs. 43.8M consensus.Benefit expense ratio of 86.8% vs. 87.7% consensus.
- FY 2021 Guidance:
- GAAP net income is now expected to be greater than $24.89 per share, including approximately $0.61 per share of net unfavorable items. Excluding these items, adjusted net income is expected to be greater than $25.50* per share ($25.24 consensus).
- Medical membership is now expected to be in the range of 44.8 - 45.3 million. Risk-based membership is now expected to be in the range of 19.3 - 19.6 million. Fee-based membership is expected to be in the range of 25.5 - 25.7 million.
- Operating revenue is now expected to be approximately $137.1 billion vs. prior guidance of $135.1B, ($135.21B consensus), including premium revenue of $116.5 billion - $117.5 billion.
- Operating cash flow is now expected to be greater than $5.8 billion.
- Investment income is now expected to be approximately $1.1 billion.
- Effective tax rate is now expected to be between 22.0 - 24.0%
- Shares +0.9% PM.
