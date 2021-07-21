Nasdaq EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue
Jul. 21, 2021 7:02 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)NDAQBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.16; GAAP EPS of $2.05 beats by $0.48.
- Revenue of $846M (+21.0% Y/Y) beats by $20.16M.
- Annualized Recurring Revenue was $1,808 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 22% from the prior year period.
- Guidance: The company is updating its 2021 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1,590 to $1,620 million. Nasdaq continues to expect its 2021 non-GAAP tax rate to be in the range of 25.0% to 27.0%.
