Target to roll out Ulta Beauty shop-in-shops next month

Jul. 21, 2021

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are prepping for the launch of Ulta shops at Target stores next month and online with curated prestige brands.
  • The retailers are planning for experiential "shop-in-shops" to reach a total of 800 Target stores across the country in the coming years.
  • Each Ulta shop will be about 1,000 square feet.
  • The Ulta Beauty at Target assortment of prestige brands includes Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ariana Grande, bareMinerals, Bumble and bumble, Clinique, Drybar, IT Cosmetics, Jack Black, Juvia's Place, MAC Cosmetics, Madison Reed, Morphe, PATTERN, Philosophy, Smashbox, St. Tropez, Sunday Riley, Tarte, The Ordinary, Too Faced, TULA Skincare, Ulta Beauty Collection and Urban Decay, among others.
  • Shares of Target are up 1.37% premarket and Ulta is 0.77% higher.
  • Read details on the Target-Ulta partnership
