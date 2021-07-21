Staffing 360 Solutions under pressure after pricing $7.58M registered direct offering

Jul. 21, 2021 7:21 AM ETStaffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF)STAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) down 13.6% premarket on pricing registered direct offering of 2,199,132 common stock at $3.45 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$7.58M.
  • The company has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered five-year warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,099,566 shares of common stock, exercisable at $3.80 per share,
  • Offering is expected to close on July 23.
  • Net proceeds will be used to redeem a portion of outstanding note due September 30, 2022, to redeem a portion of Series G Preferred Stock and for general working capital purposes.
